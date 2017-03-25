City College Spring Sports Round-up

It was a busy 10-day period in mid-March for spring sports. Tennis, softball, track and swimming were all in action, as City College saw seven events in four days. Panthers’ baseball continues its season, as well.

TENNIS

Women’s tennis faced off March 14 for the second time this year against division rival Cosumnes River College.

The Hawks defeated the Panthers, winning five of seven matches.

City College’s two victories came in singles, as Judi Nishio beat her CRC’s opponent, 6-2 and 6-0, and Aide Preciado swept her match winning 6-0, 6-0.

The Panthers fell again March 21 to Reedley College.

For more information and upcoming games and scores, go to the women’s tennis home page at http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/wten/2016-17/releases/20170320ke3382.

SOFTBALL

Softball had another busy week, playing four games in seven days.

March 14’s game resulted in a 9-1 loss against divisional opponent Sierra College.

The Panthers gave up six runs before getting on the board in the sixth inning. Marissa Rocha led the way offensively, accounting for three of the team’s five hits.

City College next challenge was a double-header March 18 against San Joaquin Delta College. The Panthers dropped both, losing 11-0 and 7-3. City College struggled offensively all day, connecting on only six hits over the two-game span, compared to the Mustangs’ 17 hits.

The Panthers broke the three-game losing streak with a March 21 win at home against crosstown opponent Folsom Lake College. The 7-3 victory was just the latest strong showing at home, where the home team is 6-2. Away from the yard, they are 5-6.

City College gets a much-needed break in action and won’t return to the field until March 25 for a divisional double header against Modesto College.

For more information, upcoming games and scores, go to the softball home page at http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/wten/index

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Track and field headed crosstown to Sacramento State for the Hornet invitational last weekend on March 18.

Amid a field of talent that included UC and CSU athletes, the Panthers held their own.

Lonsha Bradford finished fourth out of 65 finalists in the 100-meter dash, and fifth out of 77 finalists in the 200-meter. Jazmine Smith ran a 55.90 in the 400-meter and finished fifth out of 52 finalists.

Track and field’s next stop will be March 25 at the American River College Multi.

For more information, upcoming games and scores, go to the women’s track and field home page at http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/wtrack/index

SWIMMING & DIVING

Swimming and diving joined the rest of the conference at the Big 8 Invite March 17, where the Panthers placed sixth overall.

Julia Ng scored 51 points, finishing in the top eight three times, and the top three once.

Jacob Rodriguez had a strong day, placing in the top 10 in all three of his events, while Jonathan Hutton placed in the top 10 twice. Both scored 41 points for their team.

The Panthers competed March 24 at American River College for the ARC Pentathlon.

For more information how the City College team fared at the ARC Pentathlon, and for upcoming games and scores, go to the swimming and diving home page at http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/swimdive/index.

BASEBALL

Geoffrey Kindell

Staff Writer

gkindell.express@gmail.com

The City College Panthers’ baseball team tallied its third league victory in a row, with a 11-5 win over American River College.

After starting league play off with five wins and no losses, the Panthers hit a short two-game skid. They quickly got back in the win column with three straights wins in league play, bringing their league record to 8-2. The Panthers sit in second place in the Big 8 Conference.

The Panthers sent out Isaiah Nunez to the mound in efforts to keep the City College at the top of the conference. Nunez threw for five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits.

The five runs were all American River could muster. Relievers Danny Chavez and Ben Purcell each threw two innings, allowing one hit each and no runs scored. With City College’s win, Nunez earned his fourth win on the season.

The Panthers’ bats came alive early in the game. Six different batters had at least one RBI. Huge third- and fourth-innings tallied up 10 of their 11 runs scored. Auston Chastain accounted for three RBIs on three hits to lead the way to victory.

The Panthers played against American River College for game two of a three-game series on Thursday, March 23, at American River College. and the final game Saturday, March 25, at City College. For the results of how the Panthers did, click on the link below.

For more information, upcoming games and scores, go to the baseball home page at http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/bsb/index