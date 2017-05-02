City College Sports Round Up

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

At the beginning of the year, new head coach Marisa Avendano’s main focus was not winning. She inherited a program in limbo. Simply put, it had not lived up to expectations. Avendano’s first order of business: Change the culture.

This is no small feat. Rebuilding programs can take years, and often is unsuccessful. Avendano did have one slight advantage, though. She was the team scout last year, meaning this year’s new recruits were all handpicked by Avendano herself. And, boy, can she pick ’em.

A season’s worth of hard work and dedication paved the way for some well-deserved accolades after the Big 8 Conference championship April 24-27, where the Panthers took first place, and Avendano was named coach of the year.

City College dominated the conference. Thirteen different Panthers finished Top 5 in 19 different events. Jazmine Smith finished as conference champion in the 200-meters. She broke the school record in the 400-meters by .26 seconds and was part of the first place 4×100-meters and 4×400-meters teams. Haley Grieger finished conference champion in the 800-meters.

City College ended the day with four second places, three third places, four fourth places and five fifth-place finishers.

The Panthers will head to De Anza College next for the Nor-Cal Trials May 5.

For more information on stats and upcoming games, go to http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/wtrack/2016-17/schedule.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

The men’s track and field team competed in the Big 8 Conference championship April 24-27, where they placed sixth overall.

The day was void of any Panthers’ champions, but they were able to notch some Top 10 finishes

Derrick Lowry placed sixth in the triple jump and ninth in the long jump events. Josh Jackson, Chuck Confer, and Emmanuel Martinez finished 9-11, respectively, in the shot put. Noni Ifefobi finished fifth in the men’s javelin.

The Panthers will head to De Anza College next for the Nor-Cal Trials May 5.

For more information on stats and upcoming games, go to http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/mtrack/2014-15/schedule.

BASEBALL

It took extra innings, but the City College Panthers baseball team secured a victory April 27 in Game 2 over San Joaquin Delta College.

After a horrible start, the Panthers quickly turned around the game to secure the victory by the final of 13-9.

Polo Portela had a start to forget. In only1 ⅓ innings Portela gave up five runs (all earned) on four hits to go along with his three walks. Reliever Billy Babb came in and pitched most of the game, giving up 3 runs (2 earned) on eight hits.

The Panthers bats came alive in the fifth-inning, scoring three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth, and three in the ninth. The Panthers had an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t stop San Joaquin Delta from scoring one and sending the game into extra innings.

To extras they went and the scoring didn’t stop for the Panthers. They put up fours in the 10th, with Nick Mears coming back out for another inning. He was able to close the door and secure the victory for City College.

One more victory, or a loss by Santa Rosa, secures the Panthers the Big 8 conference.



For more news and stats about Panther baseball please visit http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/bsb/2016-17/boxscores/20170427_kgvh.xml