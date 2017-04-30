City College sports report from the diamonds

SOFTBALL

Jayson Price

Staff Writer

jprice.express@gmail.com

City College softball is streaking toward the playoffs, notching its longest win streak of the year at six. All six games came by way of divisional doubleheaders this week, propelling the Panthers from fifth place to fourth in the Big 8 Conference.

Santa Rosa College hosted City College April 21 for its first road double-header of the week.

The Panthers rolled the Bear Cubs easily in game one, winning 8-0. Taylor Fratto was 4-4 and brought home three runs, while Marisa Rocha went 2-3 with 3 RBIs. Cecily Kaluza also had 3 RBIs.

The Panthers’ bats stayed hot in game two, beating Santa Rosa again by a wide margin of 10-2.

City College amassed 27 hits on the day, marking the second most hits between a double-header of the season.

What started as a close game with the two teams deadlocked 2-2 after four innings, the Panthers turned in eight runs in the final two innings. Once again, at the head of this offensive onslaught was the team’s leading hitter, Taylor Fratto, who had an impressive statline of 3-4 with 3 runs and 4 RBIs.

Santa Rosa was forced to turn to three different pitchers to try and contain the Panthers, but the streaky hitting continued with City College capping off the series sweep.

The Panthers next double-header was against Folsom Lake College April 25, where again, they swept the series.

The first game was decided when City College put up four runs in the final inning, finishing 7-1. Angelica Dark gave up only five hits and had four strikeouts.

The second game was over in the blink of an eye. The Panthers came out swinging, scoring 11 runs in the first three innings.

Emily Murphy, Sydney Craft, and Ashley Adamson were all perfect from the plate, accounting eight of the team’s eleven runs.

City College’s final two regular season games were at Modesto College April 25. Another double-header. Another sweep in absolutely dominating fashion. The Panthers were absolutely electric on offense and defense on this day. After a game where the Panthers had a season high 19 hits, and pitcher Angelica Dark only gave up one hit, the game ended 14-0.

Game two was slightly more exciting. After being routed in the previous game, the Falcons jumped out to a 3-1 lead after the first inning. The Panthers quickly regained composure and finished the game 12-3, seven of which came in the fourth inning.

City College heads into the playoffs as the hottest team in the Big 8 Conference, winning six straight and sporting an 11-3 record in the month of April. They have the third best hitter in the league in Taylor Fratto (top five in home runs, stolen bases, and BA), a pitcher in Angelica Dark, who is tied for second in the state for wins with twenty four, and most importantly, momentum.

The first round of the playoffs will start May 5 with the Panther’s first round opponent still TBA.

For more news and info on Panthers softball, please visit http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/sball/index

BASEBALL

Geoffrey Kindell

Staff Writer

gkindell.express@gmail.com

All winning streaks come to an end at some point, as Skyline College defeated Panthers’ baseball April 22, ending its five-game winning streak by a final score of 7-4.

The Panthers suffered their ninth loss of the season to Skyline. The game was another non-conference game, and it looked like it was another bullpen game.

Christian Straub made his third start of the season, with a one-inning outing, allowing no hits and two walks. For the other seven innings, the Panthers needed four different pitchers to pitch.

Eventually the loss went to Billy Babb, as he came into the game with two outs in the third. He pitched a total of 2 1/3 innings, giving up four hits, four runs (three earned) and one homerun.

When it came to offense, the Panthers had one good inning. In the fifth inning, the Panthers scored all four of their runs thanks to Anthony Clyma, Dominic Diana, and Joe McNamara, who each had one RBI.

The Panthers entered their final series of the season against conference foe San Joaquin Delta April 25 at City College. See the link below for game results.

For more news and info on Panthers baseball please visit http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/bsb/index.