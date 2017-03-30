City College Sports Recap

Jayson Price and Geoffrey Kindell

Staff Writers

Jprice.express@gmail.com

gkindell.express@gmail.com

BASEBALL

The City College Panthers’ baseball team tallied its third league victory in a row March 21, with a 11-5 win over American River College.

After starting league play off with five wins and no losses, the Panthers hit a short two-game skid. They quickly got back in the win column with three straights wins in league play, bringing their league record to 8-2. The Panthers sit in second place in the Big 8 Conference.

The Panthers sent out Isaiah Nunez to the mound in efforts to keep the City College at the top of the conference. Nunez threw for five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits.

The five runs were all American River could muster. Relievers Danny Chavez and Ben Purcell each threw two innings, allowing one hit each and no runs scored. With City College’s win, Nunez earned his fourth win on the season.

The Panthers’ bats came alive early in the game. Six different batters had at least one RBI. Huge third- and fourth-innings tallied up 10 of their 11 runs scored. Auston Chastain accounted for three RBIs on three hits to lead the way to victory.

The Panthers play next against American River College for game two of a three-game series on Thursday, March 23, at American River College, and the final game of the series on Saturday, March 25, at CIty College.

For scores on the above games and information on upcoming games, go to the baseball home page at http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/bsb/index

SOFTBALL

The softball team clobbered Modesto Junior College, 10-1, March 25. The match lasted only five innings after the Panthers scored nine runs in the first three innings.

City College connected on 13 hits compared to Modesto’s zero.

Leading the way offensively was Panther Marissa Rocha and Ashley Adamson, who both batted a perfect 3-3 on the day.

For game results after March 25, go to the City College softball page below.

http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/sball/index

TRACK & FIELD

Both men’s and women’s track and field competed March 25 in the ARC Invitational on Saturday.

The men’s 4×4 team placed ninth overall, as did Noni Lyefobi in the javelin throw.

The women’s team dominated, sporting top 10 finishers. Jazmine Smith finished third overall in the women’s 100-meters, while teammate Celeste Masuda broke the Top 10. Smith also finished second in the 200-meters.

Freshmen Clarisa Sandoval and Breanna Palada both made their way into the Top 8 for women’s 800-meters.

In the 5,000-meter run, Alyssa Ayala finished second out of the field of five. Monae Newton and Janessa Moses finished second and third, respectively, in the shot put.

For game results for the San Francisco Distance Carnival March 31 go to the City College track and field page below.

http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/wtrack/index

http://sccpanthers.losrios.edu/sports/mtrack/index