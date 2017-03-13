City College replaces interim president; 15-month search for full time college president continues as Poindexter is replaced

City College has a new interim president as of February, replacing former Interim President Michael Poindexter, while the district continues its 15-month search for a permanent president.

Whitney Yamamura, vice president of Instruction at Cosumnes River College, has filled the interim position since Feb. 1. Poindexter said he is free to apply for a position he “wouldn’t be able to do in the interim position.”

“There may be other opportunities here at Sacramento City College that wouldn’t be available for me if I was still in the interim position,” said Poindexter, who has currently returned to his former position as vice president of Student Services.

While the California education code permits interims to serve up to two years, Yamamura said the Los Rios Community College policy limits interim presidents’ stay in office to one year.

“They don’t like interims to last,” said Yamamura, referring to the district’s appointment of an interim as a bypass of the shared governance process between administration, faculty, staff and students to appoint a permanent president. “We’re a public institution, there needs to be a public process.”

Last year, City College began a nationwide search for a new president when Kathryn Jeffery resigned in 2015 to become president of Santa Monica College. Because he held the interim president position at the time, Poindexter was ineligible to apply, according to a Sacramento Bee article from February 2016.

The district chancellor postponed campus wide impressions on the new applicant pool of potential college presidents in fall 2016, but the chancellor eventually chose not to recommend any of the applicants.

“Ultimately it’s the chancellor’s choice to recommend to the board a final candidate,” Yamamura said. “And if the chancellor chooses not to, then the chancellor will inform the college and the board.”

A new nationwide search began in January of this year. Multiple searches are not unheard of.

“That’s happened,” said Troy Myers, president of the City College Academic Senate. “ARC went out three times before they got Thomas Green, and they’re very happy with him.”

Yamamura said the typical process to appoint a new president begins with a search committee made up of students appointed by the Student Senate, as well as faculty, staff and administrators. The group compiles the strengths and weaknesses of the applicants and measures them according to academic standards. Next, campus members are invited to impressions where they can meet the final applicants and provide their own feedback. All of this information is forwarded to the chancellor.

“It’s hard to pick a president,” Yamamura said in explaining the delay. “Los Rios is a very proud college district. It has a deep and strong tradition. You’re looking for someone that has experience managing a large organization, someone that can identify with the work the staff and faculty do, and a focus on [helping students achieve] their goals.Typically the college has more needs than it has money. There has to be one person that has the overall picture of the college and can make those decisions.”

The president is the college’s chief academic officer. The office approves non-routine budget issues like grants, makes final hiring recommendations, and reports directly to the district.

Applications for the position closed on Feb. 21, 2017. Applicants are not disclosed to the public until the final candidates are chosen by the hiring committee. The campus community is invited April 7 to meet with the finalists and provide feedback during a series known as Impressions. The schedule and locations for the Impressions Groups will be announced. If a president is appointed, the City College will have a new leader by July 2017, according to the position’s posting on LosRios.edu.