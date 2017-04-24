City College Podcast series – Vincent Ybarra

Vincent Ybarra

Staff Writer

vybarra.express@gmail.com

Whether you’re new to Los Rios or a returning student, City College hosts different types of students. With a good portion of students returning to college after being in the workforce, some might wonder what it’s like coming back.

Meena Prasad, 29, talks about her previous struggles that kept her away from school and how she plans to balance school with employment. And what she plans to do after she is finished at City College.

Here is Meena Prasad’s story.