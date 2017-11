Collin Houck

Staff Writer

collinhouckexpress@gmail.com

City College football players Brandon Powell (FB), Roy Sanders (FB/TE), Jayden Machado (QB), Jalen Swanigan (DB) and Adrian Tellez (RB) discuss the life of a student athlete in this Express podcast.

They talk about tackling on the football field, but also about tackling school and finding free time in a busy schedule.