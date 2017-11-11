City College Podcast Series – Football coach Dannie Walker builds resilient player culture

Nick Pecoraro
Sports Editor
Npecoraro.express@gmail.com
City College football coach Dannie Walker has seen a lot of talent compete at Hughes Stadium during his tenure. But the 2017 Panthers may be City’s best team in nearly 20 years.
Walker, in his eighth year as head coach, discusses how the Panthers strung together their best start in almost two decades, what it’s like in the locker room and why it’s important to take care of business the “Sac City way.”
