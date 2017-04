Casandra Garcia

First-generation college students come from families without a college-going tradition. Some have parents who support their plans for college. Some, however, are pressured to join the workforce right after high school.

Marliz Zepeda, a City College criminal justice major, is the first to go to college in her family. Here, she tells her story to saccityexpress.com.