City College Podcast Series – Ryan Morris finds success in creating his own path

Ella Morgan

Staff Photographer

emorgan.express@gmail.com

Ryan Morris, 19, is a creative freelancer and former City College student. He never finished college, however, he has made his life worth living. He works as a graphic designer for the Wallrich Agency. In the past he worked for corporations like SMUD and Dignity Heath. Under his brand, Morris has also made jewelry, magnets and greeting cards. In 2016, he was featured in City Scouts magazine for his artwork.

When I sat down with Ryan Morris, he discussed how he found success in doing exactly what he wanted. In the podcast, Morris talks about his path. Regardless of whether someone attends college or not, his advice is to find things what make you happy, to have an end goal. Morris says he’s “just trying to not be broke.” It seems as if he is doing much more than that.