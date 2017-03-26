City College offers study abroad program; Deadline for Barcelona trip April 21

Being in a new country for the very first time can be exciting.

Walking around a city that’s completely foreign to you. Smelling freshly cooked montaditos and paella lingering from nearby restaurants. Hearing guitar strings dancing in perfect unison with tambourines to deliver a fiery flamenco. Gazing upon breathtaking architecture, gothic-style buildings and graceful churches, like the La Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain.

It is an experience that is indescribable, yet unforgettable.

Students who wish to experience life in Spain now can. Any student who currently attends a Los Rios District college may apply by April 21 to study abroad in Barcelona during the fall 2017 semester.

City College biology professor Steve James will be attending the fall 2017 trip to Barcelona to teach. He taught in Barcelona during the fall 2015 program and said the city is an exceptional place for students to study abroad because of its diversity.

“In and around Barcelona you have the art of the likes of Picasso, Miró and Dali, as well as the modernist architecture, such as the Sagrada Familia Cathedral of Gaudí, Montaner and others,” James said. “The culture of Spain is filled with great food, music and festivals. And then there is the beach.”

Many students say they have dreamed of getting an opportunity to experience studying in a foreign country.

“I would like to study abroad because I would like to get to experience another country and learn more about their culture,” said second-year psychology major Katherine Ish. “I would like to go to Spain and Italy. I would imagine the experience would be exciting and rewarding.”

There are three requirements to attend the study abroad program:

At least 18 years of age

Minimum 2.25 GPA

At least 12 college units accumulated before departure

The basic cost for program is $7,545. Students may pay $1,090 for optional airfare or secure their own flights. Additional costs include regular registration fees for 12 units, textbooks, and personal expenses (eating out, travel, shopping, etc.) The general overall cost for the semester is estimated at about $11,000 – $12,000.

For interested students, the priority deadline is April 21. The final deadline is May 19.

Students can sign up by visiting https://www.aifscustomized.com/ncsac/barcelona_fall/contact.asp, contacting Steve James at JamesS@losrios.edu or assistant to the director of Study Abroad, Lizzy Lynch LynchE@scc.losrios.edu.