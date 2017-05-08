City College is taking the fear out of going to the dentist; Program offers free yearly teeth cleaning to all students

Ellyssa Rodriguez

Staff Writer

erodriguez.express@gmail.com

Tucked away in the back corner of Rodda Hall South is the small, yet bustling clinic of the City College dental hygiene program. It’s 9 a.m. on April 26, and I’m just checking in for my first appointment prior to a cleaning, also known as my screening visit.

A smiling clerk is waiting to collect my information forms as I approach the window. I hand over my papers and sit down in the rows of available chairs as I wait for my name to be called.

The walls are adorned with pictures of students from previous graduating classes. Soft rock plays overhead, as dull chattering and the sound of dental tools can be overheard.

I’m not waiting for long until my name is called. As I’m guided to the back of the clinic, I meet my dental hygienist for the morning. Her name is Ashleigh Lederer, a senior in the program.

“There’s a lot for people to utilize,” says Lederer, about the benefits of the program. “All City College students get one free cleaning a year. For people who aren’t students, after the screening, the first visit is $25 and $10 for every follow-up visit. We also offer services such as fluoride, sealants, and polishing.”

Situating myself upon the gigantic, mossy green dental chair, we start to go over my dental and medical history. She takes down some notes and checks my vitals, and then introduces me to the dentist, Mark B. Petersen.

As the dentist gets his shiny instruments ready, Lederer puts protective glasses on me and lowers down the bright operatory light. The chair leans back and together they gather a general assessment of my pearly whites. Next, four quick and painless X-rays are taken to end my visit. I’m then directed back to the waiting room to book my follow-up appointment with the clerk at the window.

“We have 16 chairs back there, and there’s not a single opening until the summer session starts,” says student clerk Stan Marsant. “The start of the semesters are always pretty open, and then we get booked up quick after that, especially with follow up appointments.”

Remember to bring cash or check for the appointment, as they do not take credit or debit. Since the appointments fill up fast, do not be late. If you are 15 minutes late, you may need to reschedule your appointment.

My screening appointment lasted about 45 minutes and everyone at the office was friendly and professional, which made my experience one of the most comfortable and enjoyable I’ve ever had for a place most people fear- the dentist.

The City College dental health clinic is located in Rodda Hall South, Room 113. All work is performed by students under the direct supervision of a dentist and the dental hygiene faculty. Call 916-558-2303 for more information and to schedule appointments.

Dental Health Clinic Hours

SUMMER SEMESTER

Monday-Thursday

8:15 a.m. & 12:45 p.m.

FALL SEMESTER

Monday

7:45 a.m. & 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday

1:15 p.m.

Wednesday

7:45 a.m. & 12:45 p.m.

SPRING SEMESTER

Monday

7:45 a.m.

Tuesday

8:45 a.m. & 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday

7:45 a.m. & 12:45 p.m.