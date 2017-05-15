City college graduation on Wednesday, May 17; tickets available Monday, May 15

Vincent Ybarra

Staff Writer

vybarra.express@gmail.com

This year’s commencement ceremony is fastly approaching. Typically held on campus, the graduation ceremony will be held at Memorial Auditorium on May 17 in light of the 100-year anniversary of City College.

There are a few steps you will need to take in order to walk in this year’s ceremony:

One thing you want to make sure you’ve done by now is apply for graduation. This should have been completed by end of January.

You want to make sure you have met with a counselor and to see that you’ve completed all that you need to do to graduate and be part of the commencement.

You can start the sign-up process at www.scc.losrios.edu/admissionrecords/graduation-info-agreement/. Admissions and Records will be your friend during this time. Check to see if you’re qualified to be recognized as an Academic Honor or Great Distinction. This is for students graduating with a 3.0 GPA and above.

You can pick up your gown, mortarboard and other graduation necessities at the college store starting May 1.

On May 15, you can pick up your allotted six tickets at Admissions and Records. On May 16, you may receive more tickets first-come, first-serve.

For other questions or concerns you can contact Admissions and Records at (916)-558-2351 or walk in and talk to a representative in the Student Services building on campus.