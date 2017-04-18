City College election results are counted; Other positions still available appointment process

After two long days of voting across campus, the results for the 2017-2018 City College Student Associated Council are complete. For the candidates, the suspense is finally over.

Miguel Guerrero will be the Student Senate president, beginning July 1, 2017, and Moises Ramirez will serve as Club and Events Board president.

Elections were held online during April 4-5. The week before, candidates worked hard to connect with students and promote themselves through campaign speeches and an elections promotion BBQ prior to the opening polls. The final outcome was posted to City College’s website late on April 6.

While some experienced the inevitable disappointment of defeat, for the newly elected candidates, their hard work paid off. The results for the newly elected leaders are as followed:

CLUB & EVENTS BOARD

President – Moises Ramirez

Vice President – Leo Melton

Secretary of Equity & Diversity – Christina Martinez Mendoza

Secretary of Public Relations – Humberto German Rodriguez Jimenez

STUDENT SENATE

President – Miguel Guerrero

Vice President – Keanna LaForga

Treasurer – Lucy Gee

Secretary of Public Relations – Tanish Jindal

Senators – Alan Hernandez, Tristan Rogers, Yvonne Sandoval

Other positions are still available to be filled by appointment process. They are:

Clubs & Events Board

Treasurer

Secretary

Secretary of Technology

Project Coordinators (10 positions)

Student Senate

Secretary

President Pro Tempore

Secretary of Legislative Affairs

Secretary of Technology

Secretary of Sustainability

Senators (17 positions)

If interested in applying, visit the website below for descriptions of positions, and Student Association bylaws and how to apply.

http://www.scc.losrios.edu/2017/04/06/meet-new-student-leaders