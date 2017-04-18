After two long days of voting across campus, the results for the 2017-2018 City College Student Associated Council are complete. For the candidates, the suspense is finally over.
Miguel Guerrero will be the Student Senate president, beginning July 1, 2017, and Moises Ramirez will serve as Club and Events Board president.
Elections were held online during April 4-5. The week before, candidates worked hard to connect with students and promote themselves through campaign speeches and an elections promotion BBQ prior to the opening polls. The final outcome was posted to City College’s website late on April 6.
While some experienced the inevitable disappointment of defeat, for the newly elected candidates, their hard work paid off. The results for the newly elected leaders are as followed:
CLUB & EVENTS BOARD
President – Moises Ramirez
Vice President – Leo Melton
Secretary of Equity & Diversity – Christina Martinez Mendoza
Secretary of Public Relations – Humberto German Rodriguez Jimenez
STUDENT SENATE
President – Miguel Guerrero
Vice President – Keanna LaForga
Treasurer – Lucy Gee
Secretary of Public Relations – Tanish Jindal
Senators – Alan Hernandez, Tristan Rogers, Yvonne Sandoval
Other positions are still available to be filled by appointment process. They are:
Clubs & Events Board
- Treasurer
- Secretary
- Secretary of Technology
- Project Coordinators (10 positions)
Student Senate
- Secretary
- President Pro Tempore
- Secretary of Legislative Affairs
- Secretary of Technology
- Secretary of Sustainability
- Senators (17 positions)
If interested in applying, visit the website below for descriptions of positions, and Student Association bylaws and how to apply.
http://www.scc.losrios.edu/2017/04/06/meet-new-student-leaders
ellyssa rodriguez
Latest posts by ellyssa rodriguez (see all)
- City College election results are counted; Other positions still available appointment process - April 18, 2017
- Spring break brings relaxation, vacation - April 10, 2017
- City College offers study abroad program; Deadline for Barcelona trip April 21 - March 26, 2017