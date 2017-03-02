City College clubs creating safe havens for all students; Puente Club among others helping to bring students closer together

Life at City College is rich with culture. Walking around campus, you’ll pass students and faculty who embody different ethnic backgrounds. With all the negativity coming from our new administration concerning people of specific races and religions, how can students find people on campus with similar interests?

The answer is City College clubs, and today, March 2, on the Quad, you’ll be able to find out more information about these clubs. Many are actively involved in the community, especially now.

One club that is determined to make a difference is the Puente Club. Its objective is to increase the number of disadvantaged students that transfer to four-year colleges, as well as to promote Latino culture.

Susana Barraza, the club’s president, explains that the club’s members definitely have motivation from the recent election to get more involved in the community.

“Yes, it has got us to be more involved with our community, Barraza says. “The election has been one of the most controversial topics we have had to face starting this spring semester. Our members, including our club adviser, have participated in the women’s march this past month.”

Barraza says Puente Club members protested at the state Capitol after President Trump’s executive order on travel restrictions was put in place.

“We will work along with our peers to create a safe haven for our students and our community after this unfortunate election has occurred,” Barraza says. “It has impacted our community and has caused fear among our families.”

Traditional foods are often sold by many ethnic-based clubs at Club Day, including the Puente Club, which will be selling traditional agua frescas, fruit-flavored juices.

Club Day on March 2 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to explore the dozens of different clubs on campus and have a chance to get involved this spring semester.

More information on how to start your own club, you can visit the Student Leadership and Development Office in South Gym 226.