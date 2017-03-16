Chief justice awarded at FACCC conference; City College alumna wins inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award

Neill Little

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, one of City College’s mostaccomplished graduates, was honored March 3 with the California College Distinguished Alumni Award.

“Community colleges are a place to come test your confidence and find out who you are,” said Cantil-Sakauye to an audience at the the Faculty Association of California Community College’s Advocacy and Policy Conference, the group who awarded Cantil-Sakauye the distinction Sunday in Downtown Sacramento.

Cantil-Sakauye is the 28th California Chief Justice, who graduated from City College in 1978 before going to UC Davis. She is the fi rst Asian-Filipina American and the second woman to serve as California’s chief justice

“I want to dedicate this award to a community college teacher who changed my life,” said Cantil-Sakauye. “His name was Ken Lynch of SCC. He was the speech and debate professor of the City College team. In his class, and for the first time, I really felt that someone was encouraging me.

”The chief justice summed up her experiences at City College in the lines of “MyShot” from the highly regarded Broadway play “Hamilton”.

“I’m just like my country, I’m young,scrappy, hungry and I’m not throwingaway my shot!” she recited to the crowd.

And then she paralleled the experiencesvoiced by American immigrants in the playto those of community college students.

“Community Colleges are filled withpeople who are young, scrappy and hungry, like their country, who have come to a community college, so they can get their shot,” Cantil-Sakauye said. “I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that people that go to community colleges are just better adjusted in life.” ♦