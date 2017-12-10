Catch it while you can SUB: Final showing of City Theatre’s panto play today

Allahiya Shabazz

The last show of City Theatre’s “Robin Hood in the Forest of Frogwarts: A British Panto” will be staged Sunday, Dec. 10, at a 2 p.m. matinee.

The play follows Dame Ingrid along with her trusty assistant, a candy-carrying dog named Serious Bark, as they guide the audience through the forest of Frogwarts. Robin Hood and wizard Sherry Hotter fight against the sheriff of Snottingham and her ban on pies — with the help of the merry men, of course.

The play is set in modern times with references to pop culture, though it keeps traditional panto elements, including slapstick comedy, double entendres, singing, dancing, and of course, a pantomime horse.

Community members, college students and children who saw the play during its run voiced the resounding sentiment that it was a hit.

“This was a good one. The cast was wonderful,” says business owner Mary Alford.

Audience members play along with the actors with applause, boos, calls, cheers and throwing a ball or two.

Ten-year-old Jadon Alinea appreciated the play — but also liked the free candy the actors handed out.

The principal boy role of Robin Hood is played by Allison Bento Murphy, and Vernon Lewis plays the pantomime role of Dame Ingrid.

Last but not least, the audience is encouraged to participate during the performance, warning the sheriff with calls of “It’s behind you!” during an attack.

“It’s a whole new type of theater,” says actor Vernon Lewis who plays Dame Ingrid.

The play was conceived by City College theatre arts and film professors Christine Nicholson, who wrote the play, and Luther Hanson, who directed.

The final showing of the play is at 2 p.m. Dec. 10, in the Auditorium at City College. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/robin-hood-in-the-forest-of-frogwarts-tickets-37665131422