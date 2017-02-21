Art Hotel evolves into Art Street; Creative flow in full force in local art demonstration

Yvette Aghassi

Staff Writer | yaghassi.express@gmail.com

ArtStreet is the latest, and arguably most riveting, production put on by M5Arts, a Sacramento arts collective. Over 400 artists from around the world submitted proposals in hopes of participating in this interactive art experience at corners of 3rd St. and 1st Ave. Only 150 were accepted.

The temporary art space will soon be demolished and turned into space for condos and other business properties. In the meantime, one can find a diverse, immersive and interactive art museum. There are a vast variety of art mediums to explore, including audio, 3D glass installations, graffiti art, photography, poetry and so much more, you must see it to believe it.

Chris Hopkins is the marketing director and promoter for M5Arts and is spreading the word about Sacramento’s latest art scene innovation.

“This has become a cultural center,” says Hopkins. “People come here stoked ready to have a good time. This provides a platform for individuals to express their creativity and curate quality pieces of art.”

Artists worked for weeks and months preparing for the event. The hard work, dedication, talent and time spent is plainly evident throughout the 65,000-square-foot structure.

ArtStreet is an expansion of the initial temporary art space experiment, Art Hotel. Last summer, ArtHotel created a similar space. Local Sacramento artist Shaun Burner brought both to the city.

Art Street now is bringing various artists throughout the community and beyond, some of whom are already established artists, while others are new to the art scene. Aaron Winters, an adjunct graphic communications professor at City College, is one of the many artists who was chosen to participate.

True to the cathartic and expressive nature that is intrinsic to art itself, there are many subliminal and explicit messages in many of the pieces. Some are political, some emotional, others graphic and thought provoking.

During opening weekend one artist meditated in her art space for 10 straight hours, encouraging visitors to paint directly on her as part of an interactive art experience. Another artist drafted a Homeless Bill of Rights, urging audiences, and specifically local law enforcement, to empathize with the unhomed citizens of the Sacramento community.

Another poignant piece, “This is What it Feels Like,” is a solitary auditory experience that seeks to promote awareness of sexual harassment and assault. A montage collection of signs from the recent Women’s March can be found on one of the walls.

In addition to the multiple art installations, there are three bars on site for those of legal drinking age, including The West End, a small bar that pays tribute to the old Sacramento art scene of the 1950s. Food served through KicCo, a kitchen collaboration that relies exclusively on donated food and goods, can also be purchased on site.

ArtStreet is free, however, donations are welcomed. Most nights, after viewing hours are over, patrons can buy tickets for special performances by local bands.