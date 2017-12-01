Anthropology club has the haps on humanity: Students get hands-on learning on our species’ roots

Margo Alexander

Staff Writer

malexander.express@gmail.com

Whether you’re wondering why you’re decorating a tree, or arguing with a Bostonian on how to pronounce the word “orange juice,” anthropology is one field of study that always applies. It does mean the study of humans, after all.

If you like learning about other cultures and ancient civilizations, and have fun doing it, then the City College Anthropology Club might be the club for you. You don’t even have to be in an anthropology class to attend.

Anthropology major and club member Amanda Draper has a clear passion for the subject.

“Anthropology is a holistic study of humans in our entire history,” says Draper, “which means it’s a study of our language, our physical appearance and behaviors, it’s a study of the things we left behind, and how we act even today, so it includes every aspect.”

Anthropology is often confused with archeology, and while they can be related, archeology is very focused on artifacts.

“Archeology is a past history of what humans have left behind,” says linguistic anthropology major Larissa Lawson.”The physical things that humans in our history have left for us to find and look at.”

Anthropologists, by contrast, may study ancient Mayan chocolate cultivation, the music of African Pygmies, or the street urchins of Naples, Italy.

The club has a number of interesting meet-ups and field trips. Every month, the club watches a movie, which revolves around a real culture, a people, or a linguistic study, and then they go out to dinner afterwards at an international restaurant to discuss the film. Fascinating conversations ensue.

They are also fond of field trips.

“Every semester the club plans one big field trip to a place, based on votes,” says forensic anthropology major Olivia Rosales. “This semester we went to the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco to see the Teotihuacan exhibit.”

Lawson, along with other club members, enjoyed the trip to the exhibit.

“I went on the field trip to see the Teotihuacan exhibit, and it was fascinating,” says Lawson. “We saw a lot of the artifacts that were brought here, Obsidian figurines, knives, and piercing bars and lots of stone statues of gods. We also got to see the Mayan exhibit.”

Previous field trips included a trip to San Jose to see the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum and Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park outside Jackson, which featured petroglyphs and ancient bedrock mortar pits.

“If you like humans and anything to do with humans, this is the club for you,” Lawson says.

The club meets once a month on Tuesday or Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in RHN 327. There will be a notice on the door as to when the next club meeting is. The group can also be contacted via their Facebook group, Sacramento City College Anthropology Club.